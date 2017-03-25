Lonzo Ball has played his final game as a UCLA Bruin.

After UCLA lost 86-75 to Kentucky in Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup, Ball made it official: “That was my final game for UCLA.” he said.

Lonzo Ball says his college career is over: https://t.co/Z5qd1Jp7fChttps://t.co/ObnsUE99pp — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 25, 2017

The 6-6 point guard will enter the 2017 NBA Draft, where he’s projected to be a top-2 pick.

Ball had 10 points, 8 assists and 4 TOs in the loss to Kentucky, and was clearly out-dueled by UK’s De’Aaron Fox (39 points).

Here’s Ball in his final three college games:

