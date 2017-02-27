LaVar Ball is a big part of his kids’ basketball careers, and occasionally makes eyebrow-raising comments, such as the quickly-retracted claim that UCLA star Lonzo Ball “will only play for the Lakers.”

Lavar Ball: "My son will only play for the Lakers." — Michael Luke (@ironmikeluke) February 25, 2017

Papa Ball clarified that his preference would be for his boy to play for the Purple and Gold.

The freshman stud is expected to a top-5 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

“All I said was that my boy is going to play for the Lakers, and I’m going to speak it into existence,” LaVar said. “I want him to be a Laker, but I wasn’t saying he’s only going to play for the Lakers. I’m not trying to say he won’t play for a different team. But I’d like him to play for the Lakers because it’s home and I’d love him to learn from Magic (Johnson) He’s the best guard ever to me, and nobody better for Lonzo to learn from than Magic Johnson.”

