Lonzo Ball and his family want to stay in California, and according to LaVar, the 19-year-old only plans to work out for the Lakers.

The Purple and Gold own the second pick in this summer’s NBA Draft.

LaVar, naturally, expects his son to bring an end to the Lakers’ postseason drought: “The Lakers make the playoffs as soon as my boy gets there,” boasted the elder Ball.

Per Lakers Nation:

LaVar, as charismatic as ever, doesn’t have any doubts as to whether or not the Lakers will select Lonzo second overall on June 22. “There’s no doubt in my mind whatsoever,” LaVar said. “I’m going to say it again, in English, speak it into existence. In Spanish, speak it into existence. In Africa, speak that mother[expletive] into existence.” Along with being as confident as ever that the Lakers will draft Lonzo next month, LaVar added there’s only one team the former UCLA star is working out for. The Ball family isn’t interested in auditioning for any other teams. “That’s all we working out for is the Lakers,” said LaVar. “Just the Lakers. There’s nobody else that we need to workout for.”

