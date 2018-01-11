Lou Williams erupted for a career-high 50 points Wednesday night, leading the visiting LA Clippers past the Golden State Warriors 125-106.
Sweet Lou shot 16 for 27 from the field with a career-best eight 3-pointers, and had 27 points in the third quarter alone.
Williams’ performance spoiled a historic night for Kevin Durant, who finished with 40 and became just the 44th NBA player to reach the 20,000-point mark.
Per the AP:
“He ordered 50-piece nuggets on us tonight,” Durant quipped. “Lou got it going.”
Williams also dished out seven assists and rookie Tyrone Wallace added a season-best 22 points off the bench for the Clippers while returning to the Bay Area, where he starred in college at California.
“Obviously 50 is a huge number. It’s a great accomplishment,” Williams said. “For me, it was more important to get a win, try to close that gap to get back to .500, especially with the injuries, with guys in and out of the lineup, for us to still have that opportunity, to be in the playoff fold. So, I’ve been playing with confidence for the past month or so now.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus