Lou Williams erupted for a career-high 50 points Wednesday night, leading the visiting LA Clippers past the Golden State Warriors 125-106.

Sweet Lou shot 16 for 27 from the field with a career-best eight 3-pointers, and had 27 points in the third quarter alone.

Williams’ performance spoiled a historic night for Kevin Durant, who finished with 40 and became just the 44th NBA player to reach the 20,000-point mark.

Per the AP: