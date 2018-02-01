Lou Williams on Two Girlfriends: ‘More Players Do That Than You Know’

Forever immortalized by Drake for having two girlfriends, Clippers guard Lou Williams claims that dating two women isn’t uncommon among NBA players.

In a story by Sports Illustrated‘s Lee Jenkins, Williams added, “I was just the first person to have it mentioned on a song.”

“I hear about it every day,” Williams laughs. “Every single day. More players do that than you know. I was just the first person to have it mentioned on a song.” Williams is still seeing Rece, but is just friends with Ashley, dishing news that will undoubtedly level the league.

