Lou Williams on Two Girlfriends: ‘More Players Do That Than You Know’

Forever immortalized by Drake for having two girlfriends, Clippers guard Lou Williams claims that dating two women isn’t uncommon among NBA players.
In a story by Sports Illustrated‘s Lee Jenkins, Williams added, “I was just the first person to have it mentioned on a song.”
Sixth man, ladies man, bucket-getter, rhyme-master, a ride with @NBA folk hero and @LAClippers headliner Lou Williams, for @SInow: https://t.co/eRRWPrx9Jx
— Lee Jenkins (@SI_LeeJenkins) February 1, 2018
“I hear about it every day,” Williams laughs. “Every single day. More players do that than you know. I was just the first person to have it mentioned on a song.”
Williams is still seeing Rece, but is just friends with Ashley, dishing news that will undoubtedly level the league.
