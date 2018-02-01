Lou Williams on Two Girlfriends: ‘More Players Do That Than You Know’

by Ryne Nelson February 01, 2018

lou williams girlfriends

Forever immortalized by Drake for having two girlfriends, Clippers guard Lou Williams claims that dating two women isn’t uncommon among NBA players.

In a story by Sports Illustrated‘s Lee Jenkins, Williams added, “I was just the first person to have it mentioned on a song.”

“I hear about it every day,” Williams laughs. “Every single day. More players do that than you know. I was just the first person to have it mentioned on a song.”

Williams is still seeing Rece, but is just friends with Ashley, dishing news that will undoubtedly level the league.

