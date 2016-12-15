Luke Walton’s expletive-laded ejection cost him $15,000, the NBA announced Wednesday.



Looks like Luke Walton might need that @KGArea21 cuss button 🔴 (NSFW) pic.twitter.com/19pG5w9l2w — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2016

Walton was booted out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 116-92 road loss Monday night to the Sacramento Kings.

The first-year head coach says it was worth it.

Per the OC Register:

