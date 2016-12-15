Luke Walton’s expletive-laded ejection cost him $15,000, the NBA announced Wednesday.
Walton was booted out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 116-92 road loss Monday night to the Sacramento Kings.
The first-year head coach says it was worth it.
Per the OC Register:
“If our guys aren’t getting the way I feel is treated right, then I’m going to stand up for them,” Walton said before Wednesday’s game against Brooklyn at Barclays Center. “That’s what we do as a team. I was always raised that team is a family. You stand up for your family. You stand up for your brothers. As a head coach, that’s what I’m going to do every time for my guys.”
Walton was upset that officials did not call a foul on Kings center DeMarcus Cousins after knocking Lakers forward Julius Randle to the floor. Afterward, Randle said he appreciated Walton’s gesture.
“We’ve got a pretty good relationship with the coaches and players on our staff,” Walton said. “I think they know we’re here for them and push them to be better and we want to push them to be great.”
