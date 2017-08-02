As the Lakers look to sign a max free agent (or two) in 2018, Jordan Clarkson‘s name continues to come up in trade rumors.

But the Lakers President Magic Johnson still expects the 25-year-old guard to play a major role next season.

Speaking at Clarkson’s basketball camp in L.A., Johnson said that he challenged Clarkson to become Sixth Man of the Year in 2017-18. From Lakers Nation (starting at 0:42):

“He’s going to play a major role in us being a better team this year. “We felt we put some weapons around him that will even make his game better. “I have challenged him because I want him to be Sixth Man of the Year. So I’ve challenged him to play like that. “I think he has the potential, the talent. He’s worked hard this summer.”

