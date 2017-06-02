The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly “seeking out offers” for guard Jordan Clarkson in advance of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Clarkson, who turns 25 next week, may be the Lakers’ most expendable asset if they plan on signing Paul George and/or select another guard with the No. 2 pick. Per the Huffington Post:

Per a source, #Lakers are not just "open-minded" to trading Jordan Clarkson, as has been reported, but are actively seeking out offers. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 1, 2017

Clarkson signed a 4-year, $50 million deal with the Lakers last summer, and came off the bench to average 14.7 points on 44.5 percent shooting in 2016-17.

Recently, Lakers president Magic Johnson called Brandon Ingram the only Laker that’s off-limits this summer.

