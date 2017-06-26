Magic Johnson says Lonzo Ball, selected second overall in this summer’s NBA Draft, is “the new face of the Lakers.”

It's showtime. Magic Johnson welcomes the man he calls "the new face of the Lakers" Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/ghacc34Ri2 — J.A. Adande (@jadande) June 23, 2017

The Lakers’ team president told the 19-year-old during his introductory press conference that he expects to retire his jersey someday.

Magic just told Lonzo to look up at the jerseys on the wall (including his own, of course): “We expect a Ball jersey up there one day." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) June 23, 2017

Johnson thinks Ball can provide the leadership that the recently-traded D’Angelo Russell couldn’t.

Magic Johnson on D’Angelo Russell: "We want to thank him for what he did for us. But what I needed was a leader.” Full quote: pic.twitter.com/3FhPthOpN1 — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) June 23, 2017

