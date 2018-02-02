Report: Malcolm Brogdon Out 6-8 With Partial Quadriceps Tendon Tear

Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon will miss 6-8 weeks with a partially torn quadriceps tendon, the team announced on Friday.

Malcolm Brogdon suffered a left quadricep tendon injury during the second quarter of last night’s game at Minnesota.

An MRI revealed a partially torn left quadricep tendon that is expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. https://t.co/b60c4B6VZl

— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 2, 2018