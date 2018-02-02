Report: Malcolm Brogdon Out 6-8 With Partial Quadriceps Tendon Tear

by Ryne Nelson February 02, 2018

malcolm brogdon quadriceps tendon tear

Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon will miss 6-8 weeks with a partially torn quadriceps tendon, the team announced on Friday.

Brogdon went down in the second quarter of Milwaukee’s 78-102 blowout loss to the Wolves on Thursday.

 
  
