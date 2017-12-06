A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, who was killed over seven years ago.

According to the Commercial Appeal, suspect Billy Ray Turner, 46, was arrested at a gas station outside of Memphis on Tuesday.

Billy R. Turner, 46, was charged with first-degree murder. According to a document, he was indicted Tuesday. […] Authorities confirmed last month they had found a gun believed to have been used in Wright’s killing in a lake in the Walnut, Mississippi, area.

