Manu Ginobili and the San Antonio Spurs agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal on Thursday.
According to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, the deal is fully guaranteed for the 40-year-old veteran.
Ginobili, 40, returning to San Antonio on a fully guaranteed two-year deal. https://t.co/YOcdy5cyyg
