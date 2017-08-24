Manu Ginobili and the San Antonio Spurs agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal on Thursday.

According to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, the deal is fully guaranteed for the 40-year-old veteran.

Manu Ginobili has signed a two-year, $5 million deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 24, 2017

Ginobili, 40, returning to San Antonio on a fully guaranteed two-year deal. https://t.co/YOcdy5cyyg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 24, 2017

