Manu Ginobili on Kawhi Leonard: ‘He’s Not Coming Back’

by March 21, 2018
446
kawhi leonard manu ginobili

Manu Ginobili says he’s approaching the end of the season as if Kawhi Leonard is not coming back.

On Wednesday, Ginobili told reporters that “it’s not helping” to think Kawhi will return.

“He is not coming back. For me, he’s not coming back because it’s not helping (to think Kawhi is returning). We fell for it a week ago again. I guess you guys (the media) made us fall for it.

“We have to think that he’s not coming back, that we are who we are, and that we got to fight without him. That shouldn’t be changing, at least until he is ready for the jumble.”

RELATED:
Pau Gasol Cautions Spurs Fans Critical of Kawhi Leonard

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Pau Gasol Cautions Spurs Fans Critical of Kawhi Leonard

2 days ago
11,871
kawhi leonard spurs practicing
NBA

Spurs Players Say Kawhi Leonard Still Not Practicing With Team

6 days ago
1,162
NBA

Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard Not Ready to Return

1 week ago
5,834
NBA

Tony Parker: Kawhi Leonard’s Return Won’t Be Easy

1 week ago
2,776
NBA

Report: Spurs Targeting Thursday as Return Date for Kawhi Leonard

2 weeks ago
579
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Putting Himself Through ‘Insane Workouts’ To Get Back

2 weeks ago
3,736

TRENDING


Most Recent

Midwest Marks Highest Priced Tickets of NCAA Regionals on Secondary Market

39 mins ago
48

Trae Young: It Would Be A ‘Blessing’ To Get Drafted By Knicks

1 hour ago
284
kawhi leonard manu ginobili

Manu Ginobili on Kawhi Leonard: ‘He’s Not Coming Back’

1 hour ago
446
lebron james play-in tournament playoffs

LeBron: ‘Wack’ Idea To Have Playoff Play-In Tournament

2 hours ago
316
carlos boozer roy hibbert

Carlos Boozer Says Roy Hibbert Was ‘Soft As Tissue Paper’

3 hours ago
950