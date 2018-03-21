Manu Ginobili on Kawhi Leonard: ‘He’s Not Coming Back’

Manu Ginobili says he’s approaching the end of the season as if Kawhi Leonard is not coming back.

On Wednesday, Ginobili told reporters that “it’s not helping” to think Kawhi will return.

"We gotta think that he's not coming back…" Manu Ginobili talking about Kawhi Leonard. pic.twitter.com/Vad7Bt7t3V — Hannah Trippett (@Hannah_Trippett) March 21, 2018

“He is not coming back. For me, he’s not coming back because it’s not helping (to think Kawhi is returning). We fell for it a week ago again. I guess you guys (the media) made us fall for it. “We have to think that he’s not coming back, that we are who we are, and that we got to fight without him. That shouldn’t be changing, at least until he is ready for the jumble.”

