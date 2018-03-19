Pau Gasol Cautions Spurs Fans Critical of Kawhi Leonard

With San Antonio desperately fighting for a postseason berth, Kawhi Leonard remains out with a nagging right quadriceps injury, and Pau Gasol wants frustrated Spurs fans to take a deep breath before criticizing Leonard for not suiting up sooner.

Gasol, who’s been playing with a painful right shoulder since March 5th, says the two-time NBA All-Star has plenty of support in the Spurs’ locker room.

The team remains hopeful that Kawhi will rejoin the lineup before the regular season concludes April 11.

