The Grizzlies (11-24) are tied with Orlando for the third-worst record in the NBA, but Marc Gasol and his teammates insist that tanking isn’t an option in Memphis.

The veteran big man says he can’t afford to “throw away” a season.

The Grizz have lost seven of their last ten games.

Per the Commercial Appeal: