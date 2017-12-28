The Grizzlies (11-24) are tied with Orlando for the third-worst record in the NBA, but Marc Gasol and his teammates insist that tanking isn’t an option in Memphis.
The veteran big man says he can’t afford to “throw away” a season.
Grizzlies insist they won’t tank this season https://t.co/JSYCq943et
— Commercial Appeal (@memphisnews) December 25, 2017
The Grizz have lost seven of their last ten games.
Per the Commercial Appeal:
“I don’t know how you can ask that of players and a team and a coach,” Gasol said. “Obviously, we’re emotionally invested and we work every day toward one goal, and that’s to win games. It’s impossible for us to think that way.”
As far as tanking goes, this would be the right circumstance for the Grizzlies to exercise the strategy. The 2018 draft is widely considered to be loaded with top-notch talent among the first 10 picks.
“My job is not allowing that to happen,” Gasol said. “My job is not allowing anyone to throw away the season. Because at 32, 33 next month, I don’t have a season to throw away. I don’t have those. I don’t have that luxury. I’m not 23, 24, where I can just say, `Well, next year it’s going to be better.’ I have that sense of urgency and desire to win… I hope that during the next five, six weeks before the break that the situation has completely changed, turned around, and we are a much more consistent team going forward.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus