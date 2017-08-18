Marc Gasol recently said that he might “revisit things” with the Memphis Grizzlies if the team doesn’t “keep growing.”

In an interview with Catalunya Radio, Gasol said that he wants to see improvement this season (roughly translated by HoopsHype):

🔊 @MarcGasol i el seu futur: "S'ha de mantenir el creixement, si no ens haurem de replantejar coses" ▶ https://t.co/lMAooxMq2X pic.twitter.com/8crJGVztBx — CatalunyaRadio (@CatalunyaRadio) August 16, 2017

“I’m very ambitious and I’ve wanted Memphis to be a great franchise. “We’ve grown a lot the last 6-7 years, but we have to keep growing. “If this is not lined up, maybe we may have to revisit things.”

