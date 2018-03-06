Marcus Smart Fined $15K For Criticizing Officials’ Treatment of James Harden

by March 06, 2018
marcus smart fined james harden

Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fined $15,000 by NBA for criticizing the officials after Boston’s 123-120 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.

Smart said that playing against James Harden is “pretty much like you’re playing in foul trouble.”

He added: “You can’t really play the defense that you want, because you know nine times out of 10 he’s going to get those calls. It doesn’t matter whether your hands are up or not. He still gets them.”

Per NBA press release:

NEW YORK, March 6, 2018 – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The comments were made following the Celtics’ 123-120 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday, March 3 at Toyota Center.

RELATED:
Marcus Smart: Hand Injury Could Have Ended Season

   
