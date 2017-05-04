After Wizards forward Markieff Morris dropped 16 points and 6 rebounds in Game 2 on a sore ankle, rumors began to swirl that his twin brother Marcus Morris replaced his injured sibling.

we really don't talk enough about how Marcus and Markieff Morris have 100% identical tattoos pic.twitter.com/djm48PGkJJ — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) May 3, 2017

The far-fetched theory reached Marcus Morris, who denied the allegations wholeheartedly on Thursday.

I wouldn't play for another team unless I'm on that team. Smooth playing on a sprained ankle. I didn't expect anything less. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) May 4, 2017

The stories was funny though !!! — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) May 4, 2017

Markieff was a team-high +10 plus/minus in Game 2, and a team-high +7 in Game 1.

He’s expected to play in Game 3 on Thursday in Washington.

