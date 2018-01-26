Celtics guard Marcus Smart will miss roughly 2 weeks after punching a picture frame and lacerating his hand at the team hotel.

Smart issued an apology on Friday, saying, “I’m embarrassed and disappointed in my actions.”

Per team press release:

Boston Celtics Guard Marcus Smart returned to Boston following right hand lacerations suffered from a non-basketball incident prior to Wednesday night’s game vs. the LA Clippers.

 

Following evaluation by Drs. Tony Schena and Drew Terono at New England Baptist Hospital, it was determined that Smart’s timeline for a return to action is approximately two weeks.

 
  

You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James: ‘Easy Choice’ Picking Kyrie Irving for All-Star Game

11 hours ago
kyrie irving knee surgery trade
NBA

Report: Kyrie Irving Threatened To Have Knee Surgery If Cavs Didn’t Trade Him

1 day ago
NBA

Isaiah Thomas: ‘We Were a Better Defensive Team in Boston’

4 days ago
NBA

Post Up: All About The Process

1 week ago
NBA

Jalen Rose Calls Paul Pierce ‘Petty’ Over Isaiah Thomas Tribute

1 week ago
kevin garnett isaiah thomas paul pierce
NBA

Kevin Garnett To Paul Pierce About His Jersey Retirement: ‘Isaiah Who?’

1 week ago