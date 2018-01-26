Celtics guard Marcus Smart will miss roughly 2 weeks after punching a picture frame and lacerating his hand at the team hotel.

Smart issued an apology on Friday, saying, “I’m embarrassed and disappointed in my actions.”

I want to take this time to express my sincerest apologies to my teammates, coaches, and most of all the amazing Boston Celtics fans. I'm embarrassed and disappointed in my actions. I swiped at and hit a picture frame on the wall. I feel like I let all y'all down — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 26, 2018

I promise I will learn from this situation and come back better than ever. I love y'all and I truly appreciate all the support — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 26, 2018

