After committing two turnovers and a pair of fouls during a 30-second stretch in the fourth quarter, Celtics guard Marcus Smart decided to take himself out of Boston’s 123-111 Game 1 win over Washington.

Prone to bouts of fiery temperament, Smart said he pulled himself from the game in order to “calm myself down.”

Via MassLive:

“I just decided to take myself out. Things were going wrong and I was making a couple mistakes. “Everyone else was playing good, so I decided to take myself out and let those guys keep going, and really calm myself down and get ready to go back into the game to finish the game.”

The Celtics held a 10-point lead and were able to withstand the ensuing Wizards run.

And as usual, Smart had an excellent defensive game, playing 31 minutes and scoring 12 points in the victory.

