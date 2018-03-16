Marcus Smart To Undergo Surgery On Thumb

Celtics guard Marcus Smart will reportedly undergo surgery to repair torn ligament in his right thumb.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics still hope Smart could return during the playoffs.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart will undergo surgery on his thumb today, but there's hope he can return sometime in the playoffs, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2018

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will undergo surgery Friday to repair a torn ligament in his thumb, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. There is hope that Smart can return in six weeks, sources said, which would mean he’d be available for the Eastern Conference playoffs.

