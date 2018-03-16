Marcus Smart To Undergo Surgery On Thumb

by March 16, 2018
marcus smart thumb surgery

Celtics guard Marcus Smart will reportedly undergo surgery to repair torn ligament in his right thumb.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics still hope Smart could return during the playoffs.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will undergo surgery Friday to repair a torn ligament in his thumb, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

There is hope that Smart can return in six weeks, sources said, which would mean he’d be available for the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Brad Stevens: Marcus Smart Could Be Done for the Season

 
