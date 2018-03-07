Mark Cuban Was Accused of Sexual Assault in 2011

by March 07, 2018
Portland police investigated a sexual assault complaint by a woman against Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban during the 2011 NBA Playoffs, according to a recently-uncovered police report.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office didn’t press charges due to a lack of evidence, and Cuban has denied the allegations. The unnamed woman continues to stand by her story.

The Mavs organization continues to reel from a searing investigation of sexual misconduct within the workplace.

Per Willamette Week:

The woman told police she encountered Cuban in late April at the Barrel Room, at 105 NW 3rd Ave., and asked him to pose with her for a photograph. While they smiled for the camera, she claimed, he thrust his hand down the back of her jeans and penetrated her vagina with his finger.

“I filed the report because what he did was wrong,” she adds. “I stand behind that report 1,000 percent.”

Cuban’s attorney, Stephen Houze, strongly denies the allegations against Cuban:

“These allegations are thoroughly investigated by the Multnomah County District’s Attorney’s Office and the Portland Police Bureau,” Houze said in a statement. “According to the detailed prosecution decline memo, investigators interviewed the complainant’s boyfriend and female friend, as well as employees and patrons of the bar, and other persons with Mr. Cuban and no one observed any inappropriate behavior by Mr. Cuban. This incident never happened and her accusations are false.”

