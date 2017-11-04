Mavericks owner Mark Cuban criticized Draymond Green for his recent call to stop using the word “owner.”

Last week, Green made a post on Instagram in response to NFL owner Bob McNair’s controversial comments:

“For starters, let’s stop using the word owner and maybe use the word Chairman. To be owned by someone just sets a bad precedent to start. It sets the wrong tone. It gives one the wrong mindset.”

Cuban said that Green turned the situation into something it wasn’t. From ESPN’s Tim MacMahon:

Mark Cuban: Draymond Green "owes the NBA an apology" for comments regarding the term owner: https://t.co/RR3PZlG78Y — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 4, 2017

“For him to try to turn it into something it’s not is wrong,” Cuban told ESPN. “He owes the NBA an apology. “I think he does, because to try to create some connotation that owning equity in a company that you busted your ass for is the equivalent of ownership in terms of people, that’s just wrong. That’s just wrong in every which way.

Cuban went on to say that he’d pay for Green to attend business classes at Indiana University (Green’s alma mater’s rival school).

“I guess it’s because he went to Michigan State and didn’t take any business classes, but you own equity. When you own a team, you own equity, shares of stock. That’s called ownership. “Tell him if he wants to take classes at Indiana’s business school, I’ll even pay for his classes and we’ll help him learn that stuff.”

Given the opportunity to respond to Cuban on Saturday, Green just changed the subject.

Draymond Green doesn't respond to Mark Cuban's comments. Green's response: "The altitude here is tough. It's a tough place to play." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) November 4, 2017

