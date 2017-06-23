When Markelle Fultz found out that the Philadelphia 76ers would select him No. 1 overall on draft night, he immediately googled for Chick-fil-A restaurants in the area.

Prioritizes in order, Fultz was hyped to discover that Philly has 7 Chick-fil-A locations… and Boston has none.

Via The Players’ Tribune:

Then Keith (Fultz’ trainer) hit me up and said, “New plan. Philly.” I was just waking up. So I was like, “O.K., cool. Do they have Chick-fil-A there?” A crispy chicken sandwich for breakfast. It’s kind of like my good luck charm. Keith never got back to me about that important question. So I found out for myself. I googled it immediately. Philly does have Chick-fil-A. It has six, actually. Seven if you count the one at the airport. Boston has zero Chick-fil-As, for what it’s worth.

RELATED:

Markelle Fultz Drafted No. 1 Overall By The Sixers