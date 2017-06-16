Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly “deep into talks” on acquiring Boston’s No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Celtics reportedly would receive several future first-round picks—and Philly’s No. 3 overall pick in 2017.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the talks are advanced enough that projected top pick Markelle Fultz could meet with the Sixers on Saturday.

