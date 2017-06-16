Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly “deep into talks” on acquiring Boston’s No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Celtics reportedly would receive several future first-round picks—and Philly’s No. 3 overall pick in 2017.

Sources: Philadelphia is waiting on medical information on Markelle Fultz, but deep into talks on acquiring Boston's No. 1 overall pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 16, 2017

In current parameters, BOS would receive several picks and no players, sources say. Have to think No. 3 would be involved. https://t.co/xHYANlYzeT — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 16, 2017

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the talks are advanced enough that projected top pick Markelle Fultz could meet with the Sixers on Saturday.

Deal talks are far enough along that Fultz could be on his way to Philadelphia for a meeting Saturday, sources say. https://t.co/kR8vwZu8i2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 16, 2017

