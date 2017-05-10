Wizards forward Markieff Morris is still mad that the writer who ranked him outside of the top-30 power forwards in the NBA this season.

Back in January, Bleacher Report did not include Morris in its top-30 power forwards list, which included names like Ersan Ilyasova and Kyle O’Quinn. Morris didn’t like it then, and he doesn’t like it now.

After practice on Tuesday, Morris took some shots at the author of the rankings.

"Whoever those guys were are some a–holes." Keef Morris rips author of story ranking him outside of top 30 PFs: https://t.co/TGmQs46rRB — CSN Wizards (@CSNWizards) May 9, 2017

Via CSN Mid-Atlantic:

“Whoever wrote that is an a–hole. [They] don’t know anything about basketball. “You’ve never watched any basketball in your life if you don’t rank me in the top 30… “I’ve been in the League for [six] years. All [six] years I have produced. To not be in the top 30 is disrespectful.”

Morris has not only played like a top-30 power forward, but a top-5 power forward in the playoffs.

His 17.9 net rating ranks fifth among qualifying players who have played in at least 8 playoff games (15 mpg minimum).

RELATED:

Marcus Morris Denies Replacing Markieff Morris in Wizards Playoff Game