Mason Plumlee and the Denver Nuggets have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $41 million deal on Sunday.

Restricted free agent Mason Plumlee has agreed to a three-year, $41M deal to return to Denver, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2017

Plumlee, a restricted free agent, finished the season in Denver after being traded from the Blazers in February.

On his website, Plumlee wrote a letter to Nuggets fans. Here’s an excerpt:

I am grateful that we got a deal done and excited for the challenge of the season to come. I meant what I said when I was traded here last year. This is an exciting, talented young team with a bunch of high character guys and I’ve always admired the loyalty and dedication of Nuggets fans. With some of the big additions this summer and another year of experience for the young guns, I believe this team can compete with anyone in the league.

RELATED:

Denver Nuggets Unveil New Nike Uniforms