The Pelicans made a major move at the trade deadline when they acquired DeMarcus Cousins right after the All-Star Game. Could their next big move be bringing on a famous rapper to be an assistant coach?

New Orleans local Master P told TMZ Sports that he wants to be an assistant with the Pels.

“They need me to be an assistant coach,” he said. “I’m serious about coaching.”

His pitch to the team?

“Bring me in.”

The No Limit Records founder also weighed in on LaVar Ball and said that LaVar is, “on the right track:”

“I think he’s a confident dad. I think you’re not used to seeing dads with their kids, you’re used to seeing mothers. If you’ve been in your sons life that long of a time, you have that right…I think he has the right to be confident, his kids are talented. I think a lot of kids need their fathers in their lives, especially in sports…I think he’s on the right track.

