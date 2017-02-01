Matt Barnes surrendered to cops in New York today, getting booked in connection with a fight at a Manhattan club back in December.

Barnes, 36, was issued a desk appearance ticket for misdemeanor assault.

The veteran forward was released without bail, and will have to show up in court at a later date.

Per the NY Post:

Basketball bad boy Matt Barnes surrendered to NYPD cops on Wednesday and was booked in connection to a barroom brawl back in December, law enforcement sources said. The 6-foot-7 Barnes is accused of choking a woman at Avenue and then punched out the woman’s boyfriend when he came to her aid, law enforcement sources said. Barnes, 36, was Avenue that night and early morning with teammate DeMarcus Cousins hours after their Sacramento Kings lost to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

