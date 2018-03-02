Mavericks Get Technical For Having Only Four Players On Court

by March 02, 2018
312

Here’s a T you don’t see often.

It doesn’t take a sharp basketball mind to notice something is off here about the Mavericks defensively. Like, that they only have four players on the court. Credit them for not giving up a basket though, I guess?

Call it tanking, call it whatever you want. But it’s an oddity for sure. The Mavericks were assessed a technical for this questionable defensive strategy.

  
