The secret conversation between LeBron James and Lonzo Ball has leaked thanks to a well-placed microphone on the court.

Ball and James wouldn’t talk about the moment after the game, but thanks to investigative reddit user u/IT-3, most of their conversation can be heard (starting at 0:24):

“Find your zone and just stay fucking locked in. “The media is going to ask you what I told you right now. Tell them nothing. “You’re competing against the best. You’re going to get better every single day. (Inaudible) It’s white noise. That’s all it is. Alright? Let’s go.”

