Knicks forward Michael Beasley has an interesting take on the human brain.

In an interview with SNY’s Taylor Rooks, Beasley questioned the assumption that humans use 10 percent of their brain. Have a listen…

From Michael Beasley podcast…we debated & disagreed about this (& much more) for at least 15 min. WHO IS RIGHT? 😂https://t.co/2Bess1WpN2 pic.twitter.com/VrnggG7Bk1 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 26, 2017

