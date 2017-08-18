Michael Beasley claims to be a “walking bucket,” and says he’s looking forward to the pressure of playing in New York.

Michael Beasley tells The Post he "can't be stopped" and just needs a little more playing time #Knicks https://t.co/vG6IK266Ei — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) August 18, 2017

Beasley, 28, recently inked a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum with the Knicks, and says he’ll “bring what they saw in college.”

SuperCool Beas believes it’s time for people to give him the respect he thinks he deserves.

Per the NY Post: