Michael Beasley claims to be a “walking bucket,” and says he’s looking forward to the pressure of playing in New York.
Beasley, 28, recently inked a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum with the Knicks, and says he’ll “bring what they saw in college.”
SuperCool Beas believes it’s time for people to give him the respect he thinks he deserves.
Per the NY Post:
“I’ll bring what they saw in college,” Beasley told The Post in a robust phone interview Friday from his home in Washington D.C. “I just need the opportunity to show that. Look at my nine-year career, I’ve always been close to a point a minute. I’ve always been a walking bucket. Nobody can stop me, hasn’t stopped me my last nine years. Every time I’ve touched the ball, the defender’s scared. I’m at the point of my career I’m just tired of not getting the acknowledgement of being who I am.
“I’ve always been the quiet, not-stand-up-for-myself-kind-of-guy. Not being disrespectful. But I want my respect. For the last nine years, I’ve been a walking bucket, man. Anytime you want a point, I’ll give you a point, no matter what the circumstances, who the player is defending me.”
The Knicks are his sixth NBA team after drafted by Miami in 2008 following his record-setting Kansas State freshman season of 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds. Beasley’s NBA career average is 12.6 points in 23 minutes. A series of marijuana incidents and being scrutinized under the lens of a No. 2 pick, Beasley suggests, has prevented the 28-year-old old from getting his due on the court.
“It’s exactly the reason,” Beasley said. “People meet me. First thing they say: “You’re totally different than I thought you are. A large part of my career is due to perception, what people think what I am or should be. My past is my past. They keep harping on it. Everyone wants me to grow up and learn from my past, learn from my mistakes. But you guys should do the same thing. I’m years removed from any marijuana incident or incident period. But it’s all anybody speaks about. I’ve grown up. Now it’s time for you to grow up.”
