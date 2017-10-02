Knicks forward Michael Beasley believes that “talent-wise,” he’s on par with LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Yaron Weitzman, Beasley said his reputation prevented him to getting a fair shot.

Michael Beasley says he's a changed man. But can he prove it? https://t.co/lsl9nikLq5 pic.twitter.com/ikrGaPFk7h

“[It’s] mostly perception. As far as talent-wise, I match up with Kevin [Durant], LeBron, I match up with the best guys in the world,” Beasley says.

“I’m not being cocky; it’s just always how I felt. But I got into trouble as soon as I got into the NBA, and it left a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths.”