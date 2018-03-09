Michael Carter-Williams Out For Season With Torn Labrum

Hornets guard Michael Carter-Williams will undergo surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will miss the remainder of the season.

Carter-Williams, the 2013-14 Rookie of the Year, suffered the injury during the second quarter of the Hornets’ 98-103 loss to Toronto on Sunday.

