Michael Carter-Williams Out For Season With Torn Labrum

by March 09, 2018
27
michael carter-williams torn labrum

Hornets guard Michael Carter-Williams will undergo surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will miss the remainder of the season.

Carter-Williams, the 2013-14 Rookie of the Year, suffered the injury during the second quarter of the Hornets’ 98-103 loss to Toronto on Sunday.

Per Hornets press release:

Hornets guard Michael Carter-Williams has suffered a posterior labral tear in his left shoulder. The injury was confirmed after Carter-Williams underwent an MRI and was examined by Hornets team orthopedist Dr. Marc Cook of Novant Health.

The injury occurred with 4:05 left in the second quarter of Charlotte’s game at Toronto on March 4. Carter-Williams will undergo surgery to address the injury and will miss the remainder of the season.

You Might Also Like
Michael Carter-Williams
NBA

Michael Carter-Williams Agrees to One-Year Deal with Hornets

8 months ago
4
james harden michael carter-williams
NBA

Taj Gibson: ‘We Got To Call ‘Referee Hotline’ About James Harden Climbing on Defender’s Back

1 year ago
12
NBA

Michael Carter-Williams Passes on Derrick Rose’s Old Number to Avoid Controversy in Chicago

1 year ago
6
Michael-Carter-Williams
Other News

Report: Bucks Trading Michael Carter-Williams To Bulls For Tony Snell

1 year ago
2
Other News

Jason Kidd Defends Michael Carter-Williams, Says Bucks Are ‘Happy’ With Point Guard

1 year ago
3
NBA

Michael Carter-Williams to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery

2 years ago
1

TRENDING


Most Recent
michael carter-williams torn labrum

Michael Carter-Williams Out For Season With Torn Labrum

26 mins ago
27
michael beasley best

Michael Beasley: ‘I Want To Prove That I’m The Best’

51 mins ago
186

LeBron James Says Free Agency Not on His Mind

1 hour ago
90
gordon hayward celtics return

Gordon Hayward Still Hopes To Return To Celtics This Season

1 hour ago
249

Duke Commit R.J. Barrett Wins 2018 HS Naismith Player of the Year Award

2 hours ago
1,487