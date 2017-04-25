Every team in the NBA will be wearing Nike next season except for Michael Jordan‘s Charlotte Hornets, who will be the only team in the League wearing Jordan Brand.

MJ is of course the face of the Air Jordan brand, which continues to produce some of the hottest basketball kicks and apparel.

While the only noticeable difference on the Hornets’ uniforms may be a Jumpman logo, the possibilities for alternate uniforms are tantalizing.

Per team press release:

The Hornets will be the only team in the NBA wearing Jordan Brand uniforms, and with the agreement taking effect, the Hornets Fan Shop will have even more of the popular Jordan Brand Hornets merchandise than it has had previously.

