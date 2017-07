Over the weekend, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were back on the court together—at least publicly—for the first time in more than a decade.

The two NBA legends joined up at MJ’s Flight School basketball camp on Sunday in Santa Barbara, CA.

Jordan, 54, and Pippen, 51, selected campers from the crowd to participate in a fun shooting contest.

The winners, of course, got a pair of Js.

