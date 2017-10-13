Michael Jordan isn’t a big fan of the Super Team Era, and thinks it’s bad for the NBA as a whole.

Jordan—the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, a decidedly non-“super team”—says 28 franchises risk being “garbage.”

Michael Jordan expresses major concerns over NBA's Superteam era in a Cigar Aficionado cover story: "28 teams that are going to be garbage" pic.twitter.com/zf68TWCUxW — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 12, 2017

MJ thinks the League’s lack of parity is bad for business.

