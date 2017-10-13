Michael Jordan isn’t a big fan of the Super Team Era, and thinks it’s bad for the NBA as a whole.
Jordan—the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, a decidedly non-“super team”—says 28 franchises risk being “garbage.”
Michael Jordan expresses major concerns over NBA's Superteam era in a Cigar Aficionado cover story: "28 teams that are going to be garbage" pic.twitter.com/zf68TWCUxW
— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 12, 2017
MJ thinks the League’s lack of parity is bad for business.
Per Cigar Aficianado:
On today’s NBA, and stars ganging up to play on the same team:
“I think it’s going to hurt the overall aspect of the league from a competitive standpoint,” Jordan said.
“You’re going to have one or two teams that are going to be great, and another 28 teams that are going to be garbage. Or they’re going to have a tough time surviving in the business environment.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus