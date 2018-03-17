Michele Roberts To Seek New Contract With NBPA

Michele Roberts is planning to seek a new contract as executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Sources: After considering retirement, @TheNBPA‘s Michele Roberts will seek a new contract as executive director. Story on ESPN: https://t.co/YFfUlJg4r5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2018

The original four-year deal that Roberts signed is set to expire in September. After reportedly considering retirement, Roberts will soon send a formal letter to the union’s executive committee informing them of her intentions to pursue a longer tenure.

