Report: Mike Budenholzer Granted Permission To Interview With Suns

by April 14, 2018
138
mike Budenholzer suns

The Hawks have granted Mike Budenholzer permission to interview with the Phoenix Suns for their open coaching position, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Budenholzer, an Arizona native, is reportedly scheduled to meet with the Suns early next week.

The Atlanta Hawks have granted coach Mike Budenholzer permission to speak with the Phoenix Suns about their head-coaching vacancy, league sources told ESPN.

Budenholzer is planning to meet with Suns officials early next week, league sources said. A native of Arizona, Budenholzer has two years, $14 million-plus left on his contract.

