Report: Mike Budenholzer Granted Permission To Interview With Suns

The Hawks have granted Mike Budenholzer permission to interview with the Phoenix Suns for their open coaching position, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Budenholzer, an Arizona native, is reportedly scheduled to meet with the Suns early next week.

Sources on ESPN: The Atlanta Hawks have granted permission for coach Mike Budenholzer to meet with the Phoenix Suns on vacant head coaching job. https://t.co/jJFSArerAN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 13, 2018

The Atlanta Hawks have granted coach Mike Budenholzer permission to speak with the Phoenix Suns about their head-coaching vacancy, league sources told ESPN. Budenholzer is planning to meet with Suns officials early next week, league sources said. A native of Arizona, Budenholzer has two years, $14 million-plus left on his contract.

RELATED:

David Fizdale To Interview With Knicks, Suns