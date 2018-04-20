Report: Mike Budenholzer Withdraws From Suns Coaching Search

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer has ended his candidacy for the Phoenix Suns‘ head coaching vacancy.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there was “never traction” on reaching an agreement.

After several days of discussions, Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer is no longer considering the chance to become Phoenix Suns’ next coach, league sources told ESPN.

Budenholzer met with Suns general manager Ryan McDonough and owner Robert Sarver early this week, but there was never traction on reaching a contract agreement as the week wore on, league sources said.