Mike Conley says the Grizzlies‘ season has taken a “180 [-degree turn]” since the team’s promising 5-1 start.

In an interview with The Undefeated‘s Marc Spears, Conley said there was “so much optimism” before things took a turn for the worst.

Grizzlies guard @mconley11 talks David Fizdale's firing, Marc Gasol, MLK Day, his contract, his injury and the current struggles of "Grit and Grind" with @TheUndefeated. https://t.co/yLjiQ4obcL — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) January 5, 2018

What do you think about the state of the Grizzlies right now? Conley: “It’s different, man. At the beginning of the season we had so much optimism with how it started. “Now, everything has been flipped. It’s been a 180 [-degree turn] with the way we’ve been playing, the coaching changes and things like that. “It’s different, but we have to keep plugging away.”

RELATED:

Mike Conley Tried To Play Mediator Between David Fizdale, Marc Gasol