Mike Conley revealed that he tried to play mediator between Marc Gasol and former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale.

Speaking to the media for the first time since Fizdale’s firing, Conley said he did his best to assuage the rocky relationship.

Mike Conley spoke at length after shootaround for the first time since he left the lineup with Achilles soreness a couple weeks back. Said he tried to play mediator as best he could between Fizdale and Marc (and others). Also said it's now time to focus on saving season. — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) December 1, 2017

Conley added, “You just hate to see a guy like that get fired,” but it’s time to focus on saving the season.

From the Commercial Appeal:

RELATED:

Report: Marc Gasol Thought David Fizdale Was ‘A Little Bit of a [Phony]’