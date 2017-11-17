The Memphis Grizzlies announced that Mike Conley will undergo treatment on his left Achilles, and there’s no timetable for his return.

The injury has lingered since the 2015-16 campaign, when Conley played in just 56 games.

Mike Conley medical update: https://t.co/ZRsDtGy0TC — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 17, 2017

Conley will undergo therapy and treatment to help promote healing and alleviate soreness in his left heel and Achilles following consultations with physicians and the Grizzlies’ medical staff. There is no timetable for his return at this time. Further updates will be provided in approximately two weeks.

RELATED:

Report: Grizzlies Consider Marc Gasol, Mike Conley ‘Untouchable’ in Trade Talks