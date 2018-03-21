Mike D’Antoni On James Harden: ‘He’s The Best Offensive Player I’ve Ever Seen’

by March 21, 2018
370

Houston Rockets superstar James Harden went off again on Tuesday, dropping 42 points in a 115-111 win over the Blazers.

Afterwards, head coach Mike D’Antoni called The Beard “the best offensive player” he has ever seen, via Kerry Eggers of the Portland Tribune:

Harden is averaging a career-high 31.2 points on 45 percent from the field, 38 percent from three, and 87 percent from the line. He is also posting 8.7 assists per contest.

