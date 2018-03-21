Houston Rockets superstar James Harden went off again on Tuesday, dropping 42 points in a 115-111 win over the Blazers.

Afterwards, head coach Mike D’Antoni called The Beard “the best offensive player” he has ever seen, via Kerry Eggers of the Portland Tribune:

Mike D’Antoni on James Harden: “He’s the best offensive player I’ve ever seen. The way he can pass, see the floor, get fouls, layups, floaters, maybe a lob, maybe out to the corner — he has so many weapons. Now he’s shooting that step-back 3. It’s impossible to guard him.” — kerry eggers (@kerryeggers) March 21, 2018

Harden is averaging a career-high 31.2 points on 45 percent from the field, 38 percent from three, and 87 percent from the line. He is also posting 8.7 assists per contest.

