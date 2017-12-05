Three-and-a-half years after Magic Johnson gleefully celebrated her husband fleeing from Los Angeles, Laurel D’Antoni fired back.

Mike D'Antoni's wife Laurel offers Magical trash talk after Rockets blast Lakers https://t.co/Dit6NZ0Jnu via @houstonchron — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 4, 2017

In a sly reference to Magic’s tweet from April, 2014, Mike D’Antoni‘s wife gloated after the Houston Rockets handed the Lakers a 118-95 beatdown Sunday night at Staples Center.

The Rockets are riding a seven-game winning streak, while the Lakers are in a search of a winning season for the first time since they initially hired D’Antoni in 2012-13.

Per the Houston Chronicle:

D’Antoni, the wife of Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, was asked about being back in Los Angeles, where Mike D’Antoni had coached the Lakers for two seasons before stepping down after the 2013-14 season. “Is it classless to say ‘happy days are here again?’” Laurel D’Antoni said. After the most recent loss, the Rockets 118-95 romp on Sunday, Laurel D’Antoni left town much happier than in 2014, with a reminder of the farewell Mike D’Antoni was given when he left 3½ years earlier.

