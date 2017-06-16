The NBA announced on Friday that Pacers guard Monta Ellis and Pistons forward Reggie Bullock will serve five-game suspensions after violating the NBA’s anti-drug program.

According to the League’s collective bargaining agreement, a player is suspended five games after a third violation involving marijuana.

Via press release:

The NBA announced today that Reggie Bullock of the Detroit Pistons and Monta Ellis of the Indiana Pacers have each been suspended without pay for five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. Their suspensions will begin with the next NBA regular season game that they are eligible and physically able to play.

Ellis averaged 8.5 points in 27.0 minutes last season for Indiana, and Bullock put up 4.5 points in just 31 appearances for the Pistons.

RELATED:

Report: Cavaliers’ Locker Room Smelled Like Marijuana After Game 2