The Cleveland Cavaliers’ locker room reportedly smelled of marijuana after the team’s 132-113 Game 2 loss in the NBA Finals.

Mike Wise of The Undefeated tweeted, “Cavs locker room has a strong reefer aroma to it,” and defended his claim in a series of follow-ups.

Cavs locker room has a strong reefer aroma to it tonight. Hey, it's Cali. You're down 2-0 and it's all about pain control. #NBAFinals — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) June 5, 2017

To be clear, I don't know who was imbibing marijuana in the Cavs locker room — media that entered, player, etc. But it wasn't a dead skunk — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) June 5, 2017

I grew up in Northern California and Hawaii. I know what cannabis smells like. Coulda been a cameraman, reporter, whatever. I'm not judging. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) June 5, 2017

For what it’s worth, another reporter who was in the Cavs’ locker room denied the accusation.

Nah but i didn't smell anything either — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 5, 2017

