The Cleveland Cavaliers’ locker room reportedly smelled of marijuana after the team’s 132-113 Game 2 loss in the NBA Finals.

Mike Wise of The Undefeated tweeted, “Cavs locker room has a strong reefer aroma to it,” and defended his claim in a series of follow-ups.

For what it’s worth, another reporter who was in the Cavs’ locker room denied the accusation.

