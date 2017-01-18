Free agent guard Nate Robinson says that the Cleveland Cavaliers should give him a call.
Robinson, 32, would also be happy to join the Philadelphia Sixers (who he recently worked out for), OKC Thunder or the Golden State Warriors.
If he can’t land an NBA gig, Robinson has his sights set on opportunities in Europe and China.
Per HYPEBEAST:
LeBron was just in the news talking about the Cavs needing a point guard.
Robinson: “Yeah, but I don’t understand why they wouldn’t hit me up. I don’t know why they don’t like me, man. I’m the most hated.”
Is there any team you’d want to play for?
Robinson: “I’d play on any team: Philly, Cleveland, Thunder, even the Warriors need scoring off the bench. I’ll go anywhere, it doesn’t matter.”
