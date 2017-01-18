Free agent guard Nate Robinson says that the Cleveland Cavaliers should give him a call.

Robinson, 32, would also be happy to join the Philadelphia Sixers (who he recently worked out for), OKC Thunder or the Golden State Warriors.

.@nate_robinson explains the importance of "smiling through the bullsh*t" in our exclusive interview. https://t.co/Lmxv6JokxL pic.twitter.com/jY1KZhj212 — HYPEBEAST Sports (@hypebeastsports) January 17, 2017

If he can’t land an NBA gig, Robinson has his sights set on opportunities in Europe and China.

Per HYPEBEAST:

LeBron was just in the news talking about the Cavs needing a point guard. Robinson: “Yeah, but I don’t understand why they wouldn’t hit me up. I don’t know why they don’t like me, man. I’m the most hated.” Is there any team you’d want to play for? Robinson: “I’d play on any team: Philly, Cleveland, Thunder, even the Warriors need scoring off the bench. I’ll go anywhere, it doesn’t matter.”

Related

Cavaliers Looking For ‘Playmaking’ Via Trade