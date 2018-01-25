The NBA revealed the results of the LeBron James/Steph Curry All-Star Game draft Thursday night, live on TNT, and the rosters do not disappoint.

LeBron, despite what many might have expected, drafted former teammate Kyrie Irving. He’ll also have Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and DeMarcus Cousins to round out his starting lineup.

As for Curry, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo headline the rest of his starting lineup. They’ll start alongside Joel Embiid and DeMar DeRozan.

The full rosters can be seen here:

This is the first year that the NBA is using this format, with two All-Stars drafting the teams. As LeBron said on the TNT broadcast, next time, the draft needs to be televised.

The All-Star Game will take place Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. in Los Angeles. It will also air on TNT.